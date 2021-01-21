SLASH Unveils Signature Epiphone J-45 Acoustic Guitars

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has unveiled his new Epiphone J-45 acoustic guitar via Instagram, which he say will be available soon. CHeck it out below.

From Guitar World: "Famed for its build and playability, the Gibson J-45 has been the favored acoustic for a number of notable guitarists across the decades, including Lightnin' Hopkins, Buddy Holly, David Gilmour and Elliott Smith. Epiphone has had plenty of experience when it comes to reproducing classic Gibson acoustics, having already released the Inspired by Gibson acoustic range, which consists of a J-45, Hummingbird and J-200."

The Gibson Slash Collection of guitars crosses three decades of partnership between Gibson and Slash, and in a history-making move for the brand, is the first evergreen artist collection made by Gibson. Slash and Gibson worked in close collaboration and the collection features multiple acoustic and electric guitars. The Slash Collection represents the influential Gibson guitars Slash has used throughout his career, inspiring multiple generations of players around the world. December 1st marked the release of the new Gibson Slash “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop; available worldwide.

Speaking with Consequence Of Sound, Slash revealed where the Victoria model got is name.

Slash: "I’ve been using a Gibson since the first (Guns N’ Roses) record, but I established a relationship with them starting in 1988. It’s been developing all these years. Recently, I did this line of different Les Paul Standards that are all different colors. And at the end of that, I said, 'You know, I’d love to do a Goldtop, as well.'

Back in the late ’90s, I had a bunch of guitars stolen out of my studio in my house. I’ve actually managed to get (just about) all the guitars back, but I never knew exactly who was behind the theft. And one of the guitars I didn’t get back was a Goldtop that was stolen. So, I’ve been trying to find another Goldtop to replace it over the years. Then at some point I found out who was responsible for the theft, not long ago, and her name was Victoria, so I decided to name the guitar after her!"

The Gibson Slash Collection Gibson “Victoria” Les Paul Standard in Goldtop finish features a maple top, a solid mahogany body, a dark back finish and Slash’s personal touches including a C-shaped neck profile, uncovered Gibson Custom BurstBucker Alnico 2 pickups, color coordinated hardware appointments, hand-wired electronics with Orange Drop capacitors and a vintage style brown hardshell case. Exclusive to the Slash Collection are Slash’s “Skully” signature drawing on the back of the headstock, Slash’s signature on the truss rod cover, a blank truss rod cover in the case, Slash’s new Ernie Ball strings, and four Slash Jim Dunlop Tortex picks. The new Goldtop joins the previously announced four Les Paul Standard electric guitars and two J-45 Standard acoustic guitars.

"Developing my new Collection with the new team at Gibson has been really exciting,” says Slash. “The quality and attention to detail is next level, and these guitars truly reflect what I play live and in the studio. I think guitarists will be inspired by what we've put together.”

“Developing Slash’s Collection with him has been an amazing experience” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “The fact that Slash is intimately involved in this journey makes it special and a true representation of him and his sound. I am excited to formally announce the addition of the Victoria Goldtop to the Collection and I am looking forward to reading fan and media theories about why we chose to call it Victoria. Plus, stay tuned for more to come in the future with Slash.”

(All photos courtesy of Gibson)