SLAUGHTER Bassist DANA STRUM Recalls Meeting OZZY OSBOURNE - "I Made My Way Through 50 Heineken Bottles"

Slaughter's founding member and bass player, Dana Strum, recently sat down with 80's Metal Recycle Bin and for the first time on video, he tells his story of meeting Ozzy Osbourne.

Dana re-enacts his days with Ozzy just after the singer gets fired from Black Sabbath. Ozzy is on the hunt for his new guitar player and asks Dana to escort him all over Hollywood for several days. Watch and listen to the story unfold.