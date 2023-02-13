SLAVES TO HUMANITY Announce "Bully" Single

Orange County, California's Slaves To Humanity will release their new anthemic single, "Bully", to all major platforms on February 24. The single was produced by Trev Lukather (Halestorm, Dorothy, Andrew Hagar).

"From a very young age, I was constantly bullied and attacked by kids who weren’t like me. They would push me around and even beat me when I was around. Bullying was just something that I grew up with, just like many other kids at young ages.That’s where the inspiration for 'Bully' came from, and this song is a 'fuck you' to all the people who think it’s okay to treat others poorly," says the band's vocalist Aidan Amini.

In addition, you can catch Slaves To Humanity at The House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on February 25 in support of the single release.

"Bully" lyrics:

You love to cause a scene

Hating on everything

A hit of dopamine

Is what you’re getting

You think you know it all

Getting off when people fall

Acting like you’re ten feet tall

Is so pathetic

Live to ruin the moment

All for enjoyment

In your Mother’s basement

So used to no one fighting back

BULLY

ROLES FLIP NOW YOU’RE UNDER ATTACK

BULLY

You take a swing no time to react

BULLY

Your times up that’s a matter of fact

BULLY

You love to troll the screen

Commenting on everything

Would you like to feel the pain

That you’re causin’

There is no victory

Spreading your toxicity

Projecting insecurity

When the world is watching

Slaves to Humanity's members include Aidan Amini on vocals, Pierce Akers on guitar, Shane Ryan on drums, and Nathan Johnson on the bass. Together the bandmates create a sound like no other, mixing the melodic guitars of the late 80s era hard rock bands and the lyrics and vocal sound of the 90s grunge era, as well as throwing modern rock elements all around.

In 2019 they released their first single, “Battleground”, which had success on radio stations and streaming platforms alike. Following this release, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the band released “Behind My Back”, which showed even more success.

During the pandemic, the band worked hard on putting together their social media presence, and continue to do so today, showing success on Tiktok and Instagram. The band continues to play shows in Southern California, as well as build their social media presence.

The band appeared on Episode 2 and Episode 10 of the show No Cover (The only music competition show with unsigned artists performing original songs).