SLAVES TO HUMANITY Announce "Bully" Single
February 13, 2023, an hour ago
Orange County, California's Slaves To Humanity will release their new anthemic single, "Bully", to all major platforms on February 24. The single was produced by Trev Lukather (Halestorm, Dorothy, Andrew Hagar).
"From a very young age, I was constantly bullied and attacked by kids who weren’t like me. They would push me around and even beat me when I was around. Bullying was just something that I grew up with, just like many other kids at young ages.That’s where the inspiration for 'Bully' came from, and this song is a 'fuck you' to all the people who think it’s okay to treat others poorly," says the band's vocalist Aidan Amini.
In addition, you can catch Slaves To Humanity at The House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on February 25 in support of the single release.
"Bully" lyrics:
You love to cause a scene
Hating on everything
A hit of dopamine
Is what you’re getting
You think you know it all
Getting off when people fall
Acting like you’re ten feet tall
Is so pathetic
Live to ruin the moment
All for enjoyment
In your Mother’s basement
So used to no one fighting back
BULLY
ROLES FLIP NOW YOU’RE UNDER ATTACK
BULLY
You take a swing no time to react
BULLY
Your times up that’s a matter of fact
BULLY
You love to troll the screen
Commenting on everything
Would you like to feel the pain
That you’re causin’
There is no victory
Spreading your toxicity
Projecting insecurity
When the world is watching
Slaves to Humanity's members include Aidan Amini on vocals, Pierce Akers on guitar, Shane Ryan on drums, and Nathan Johnson on the bass. Together the bandmates create a sound like no other, mixing the melodic guitars of the late 80s era hard rock bands and the lyrics and vocal sound of the 90s grunge era, as well as throwing modern rock elements all around.
In 2019 they released their first single, “Battleground”, which had success on radio stations and streaming platforms alike. Following this release, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the band released “Behind My Back”, which showed even more success.
During the pandemic, the band worked hard on putting together their social media presence, and continue to do so today, showing success on Tiktok and Instagram. The band continues to play shows in Southern California, as well as build their social media presence.
The band appeared on Episode 2 and Episode 10 of the show No Cover (The only music competition show with unsigned artists performing original songs).