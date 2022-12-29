SLAYER Drummer PAUL BOSTAPH Launches New Year's Drum Lesson Special

Slayer drummer, Paul Bostaph, has launched a New Year's drum lesson special.

Says Paul: "My lesson schedule just opened for 2023! Book soon to get this deal! I’ll only be offering this package until 1/2/2023. Learn the skills you need to succeed in your New Year drumming goals!

This is a special offer for drummers who want to kick off 2023 by getting a one hour, online lesson with me to improve your double bass, hand technique and/or any other aspect of your drumming. I teach beginners, novices or any more advanced skillset. If you're a guitar player and want to pick my brain, that works too. Looking forward to talking drums and sharing knowledge with you all!

Some things you may be interested in:

- Build your understanding of coordination, rhythm and timing

- Improve knowledge of drums and experiment with your set up

- Play rudiments to build hand coordination

- Play a rock or metal groove

- Play complex hand and foot patterns

- Get a breakdown of some of my signature drum fills or grooves

This special offer ends 1/2/2023 so purchase a lesson at this discounted price and book with me soon!

I created a special code for my Facebook and Instagram friends to get you an even better deal! Thank you for being so loyal and for being such an important part of the metal community! Just select the New Year’s package and enter this code at checkout. Cheers!"

Vist Paul's official website here, and enter Code: 2023KICKOFF

