SLAYER's "War Ensemble" Meets "Jingle Bells" In New Christmas Mashup

December 25, 2022, 48 minutes ago

YouTube user Lars von Retriever has decided to spread some Christmas cheer with a mashup of the Slayer classic "War Ensemble" and the seasonal staple "Jingle Bells". Enjoy....

Former Slayer drummer Jon Dette recently kicked off his planned series of Big 4 playthrough cover songs. Check out his performance of the Slayer classic "Killing Fields" below.

Dette is best known for his time in Slayer and Testament. Over the years, he has also been chosen to fill-in with Anthrax, Heathen, and Iced Earth.

