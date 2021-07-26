SLIPKNOT Announce Knotfest Los Angeles With BRING ME THE HORIZON, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333, CODE ORANGE, VENDED And Special Guests CHERRY BOMBS; Video Trailer

In a show of force for the band and the loud music genre overall, Knotfest, the music and counterculture experience created by the multi-platinum sonic phenomenon Slipknot, has today announced the band’s biggest Los Angeles headline performance yet, Knotfest Los Angeles, at Banc of California Stadium on Friday November 5.

Knotfest Los Angeles will see Slipknot performing at this stadium for the first time, with a stacked line-up also including Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended, with a special guest appearance from Cherry Bombs. Check out the trailer below.

Knotfest Los Angeles ticket holders will be able to sample Slipknot’s award-winning small batch Iowa whiskies at the No.9 Whiskey Bar, including a soon-to-be-announced surprise for fans. And for the beer drinkers, there’ll be a selection of metal-friendly and band-branded beers pouring at the Knotfest Beer Pit.

Knotfest Los Angeles, Knotfest Iowa, and the touring Knotfest Roadshow will all celebrate the 20th year of Slipknot’s iconic and groundbreaking #1 album, Iowa. Fans can expect a special capsule drop of commemorative Iowa-related merchandise, and music, video and other content from this pivotal era will roar to life as the tour and year progresses. This year’s Slipknot Museum, a staple at Knotfests the world over, will feature a jaw-dropping collection of items specifically from this (in)famous period in the band’s history. More details will follow in due course.

Tickets for Knotfest Los Angeles will be available on pre-sale to OT9 and Knotfest.com subscribers from 9 AM and 10 AM, Pacific time respectively on July 27, with a general on-sale from 10 AM, Pacific on July 30, over at KnotfestLosAngeles.com.

The previously announced Knotfest Iowa, the Grammy Award winning band’s triumphant homecoming show, sold out very quickly so the event expanded its capacity to accommodate an additional allocation of tickets. Don’t waste any time in grabbing yours before the Des Moines show sells out completely.

Tickets are also moving fast for the Knotfest Roadshow which sees Slipknot snaking their way across the USA with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange in tow for the loudest, most visceral tour of the summer.

In unfortunate news, due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the previously announced Latin American Knotfest events (Brazil, Colombia & Chile) have all been bumped from 2021 to 2022. Further information is available on the respective festival websites.

Slipknot recently announced their return to the studio, where they’re working on new material to follow 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind album.