SLIPKNOT Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Posts "Get This" Live Drum-Cam Video From Switzerland

Slipknot drummer, Eloy Casagrande (ex-Sepultura), has shared drum-cam video from the band's performance of "Get This", filmed at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland on December 11. Watch below:

Slipknot recently announced a string of European tour dates for June 2025. Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

4 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

6 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

7 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

8 - Nancy, France - Heavy Weekend

10 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

13 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock

14 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

17 - Ferrara, Italy - Ferrara Summer Festival

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

23 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

25 - Lyon, France - Ldlc Arena

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

28 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest