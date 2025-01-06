SLIPKNOT Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Posts "Get This" Live Drum-Cam Video From Switzerland
January 6, 2025, an hour ago
Slipknot drummer, Eloy Casagrande (ex-Sepultura), has shared drum-cam video from the band's performance of "Get This", filmed at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland on December 11. Watch below:
Slipknot recently announced a string of European tour dates for June 2025. Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
June
4 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock
6 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
7 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring
8 - Nancy, France - Heavy Weekend
10 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza
13 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock
14 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield
17 - Ferrara, Italy - Ferrara Summer Festival
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
23 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne
25 - Lyon, France - Ldlc Arena
26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona
28 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest