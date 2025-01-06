SLIPKNOT Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Tour Kit Rundown Video Available

Late last year, during the European stretch of Slipknot's 25th anniversary Here Comes The Pain Tour, Modern Drummer's David Frangioni had the opportunity to meet on stage with new drummer, Eloy Casagrande, for an exclusive rundown of his touring drums. Check out the clip below.

Casagrande recently shared drum-cam video from the band's performance of "Wait And Bleed", filmed at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil on October 20, 2024. Check it out below:

Slipknot have announced a string of European tour dates for June 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

June

4 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

6 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

7 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

8 - Nancy, France - Heavy Weekend

10 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

13 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock

14 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

17 - Ferrara, Italy - Ferrara Summer Festival

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

23 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

25 - Lyon, France - Ldlc Arena

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

28 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest