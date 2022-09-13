SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR Hints At Project With Guitarist JIM ROOT - "We Reconnected, And We're Talking About Doing Some Stuff On The Side"

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor revealed that he and Slipknot bandmate Jim Root - who was fired from Stone Sour in 2013 - are looking at the possibility of working on a new project together.

Taylor: "He and I are very different people, and we were both going through our own shit in life. We reconnected, and we're actually talking about doing some stuff on the side, outside of Slipknot and Stone Sour.

"It's cool to find your friend again and realise that you can find your way back to people that you care about. Honestly, I can't sit here and say that I wasn't responsible for some of the bad feelings. That can only come with self-reflection, and the fact that the things that were going on in my life rippled and affected other people. Once you own up to that, you can start to mend bridges by showing people that you are truly sorry."

Back in December 2013, Stone Sour announced that with an impending Slipknot album on the horizon, guitarist Jim Root would not be touring with Stone Sour in the winter.

Said the band: "Everyone involved is okay with the decision and our mutual friend Christian Martucci will be filling in on guitar. It was a difficult decision, but as the fans have wanted another Stone Sour tour and Jim had responsibilities to the writing process with Slipknot, we feel this is the best decision where everyone wins."

In May 2014, Stone Sour shared the following message via social media announcing Jim Root's departure:

"As some of you might have heard by now, Stone Sour and Jim Root have indeed parted ways. We were trying to wait until the completion of the new SK (Slipknot) album, but in light of recent events, we are going to confirm this information and move on. We feel it's best for both bands and hope that is reflected in the days to come. We will give you more information when the time comes."

Slipknot have shared the official music video for their new single, “Yen”, which is directed by the band’s own M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. “Yen” is the latest song to be release off Slipknot's new album, The End, So Far, which will be released September 30 via Roadrunner Records.

Both the track and the video are a showcase of Slipknot’s exceptional range and see one of the world’s most popular and deeply enigmatic bands relentlessly charting new ground as they continue to redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music.

Produced By Slipknot and Joe Barresi, The End, So Far is available for pre-order with several vinyl variants available at slipknot1.com. The End, So Far includes the band’s 2021 surprise single “The Chapeltown Rag” and follows their widely celebrated 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind, which marked Slipknot’s third consecutive #1 on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with #1 debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

Tracklisting:

“Adderall”

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

“The Chapeltown Rag”

“Yen”

“Hivemind”

“Warranty”

“Medicine For The Dead”

“Acidic”

“Heirloom”

“H377”

“De Sade”

“Finale”

“The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” video:

“The Chapeltown Rag” visualizer: