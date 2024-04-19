SLIPKNOT "Higher Or Lower" Game Launches; Compete For The Ultimate Metalhead Crown

Attention all Slipknot fans! Prepare to elevate your devotion to the iconic heavy metal band with the latest Slipknot Spotify game mode on Higher Or Lower game. An electrifying addition to this beloved game that will push your Slipknot expertise to its limits.

Following the triumph of the Metal game mode last year, this exhilarating game focuses exclusively on Slipknot's unparalleled discography. The concept remains the same... simply guess which track has garnered more plays on Spotify with the goal of achieving the highest streak.

This game melds the captivating essence of trivia with the thrill of music streaming. Players are presented with two Slipknot songs and must discern which one boasts more plays on Spotify.

As big hits like "Wait And Bleed", "Duality", "Psychosocial" and "The Devil In I" pop up in the game, you’ll be scratching your head as you decide which song has the most plays of Slipknot’s diverse array of greatest hits.

Tracks from their latest album, The End, So Far, are also featured, including "The Dying Song", "Yen", and "Adderall". The question lingering for players is whether these new tracks have amassed as many plays on Spotify as their predecessors?

The game features songs spanning Slipknot’s evolution from masked marauders to metal legends. Whether you're a Slipknot enthusiast or casual listener, this game provides an excellent chance to test your Slipknot knowledge and unearth hidden gems from the band's extensive repertoire. Whether you've been following Slipknot for years or recently stumbled upon their music, this Slipknot Higher Or Lower game delivers an immersive and enlightening experience.

Gareth Evans, the mind behind Higher Or Lower game, remarks: "After getting numerous requests to make this Slipknot game mode, I decided now was the time as Slipknot fans enjoy the bands 25 Year Anniversary tour. Slipknot boasts an unmatched legacy in the heavy metal realm, inspiring numerous bands and captivating legions of fans. They are a band more than worthy of having a game mode exclusively dedicated to them on Higher Or Lower.

"Slipknot's music possesses the power to stir emotions, ignite inspiration, and unify people. Through this game mode, I aim to celebrate their musical legacy and pay homage to their iconic stature in the world of rock and metal. I’ll look forward to seeing how the Slipknot community react to the game mode and see how high their passionate fans can score."

Play the Slipknot Higher Or Lower game here.