Slipknot’s Red Cask returns... introducing the 2023 limited edition No. 9 Iowa “Red Cask” Whiskey, available now for purchase at slipknotwhiskey.com/shop.

This year’s edition features a blend of straight bourbon and rye whiskeys first matured in new American oak barrels and then finished in red wine casks, hand selected by clown and Head Distiller Murphy Quint.

Get the new edition now, or bundle it for a limited time only with ‘The End, So Far’ on white-colored vinyl, or a Slipknot Whiskey exclusive tee - available through Saturday, December 2. US only.