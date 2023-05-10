SNOWY SHAW Issues Video Commentary For Latest NOTRE DAME Reissue

Multi-Instrumentalist, Snowy Shaw, has uploaded a video commentary for the reissue of the 1999 Notre Dame album, Nightmare Before Christmas, which was made available last month on all streaming platforms.

Says Snowy: "Eventually after 18 years i have all the rights back to the Notre Dame records, I will be reissuing a total of six Notre Dame albums, one a month for six months, under my own artist profile "Snowy Shaw" on all the streaming platforms, I have been involved with so many bands and projects, i would like some new fans to discover this music."

This is the second in a series of videos will offer entertaining and detailed insight and background on all the Notre Dame albums.



