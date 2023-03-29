SNOWY SHAW Issues Video Commentary For NOTRE DAME Reissue Vol 1: Le Theatre Du Vampire

Multi-instrumentalist Snowy Shaw has uploaded a video commentary for the reissue of the 1999 Notre Dame album Vol 1: Le Theatre Du Vampire which was made available on March 25 on all streaming platforms.

Says Snowy:

"Eventually after 18 years I have all the rights back to the Notre Dame records, I will be reissuing a total of six Notre Dame albums, one a month for 6 months, under my own artist profile Snowy Shaw on all the streaming platforms, I have been involved with so many bands and projects, I would like some new fans to discover this music"

“This is the first in a series of videos and will offer entertaining and detailed insight and background on all the Notre Dame albums.”