SOCIAL DISTORTION's MIKE NESS Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK How He Was Homeless, In And Out Of Jail, Then Came Back With Two Gold Records; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up next, a very special interview that I was over the moon to get... Mike Ness of Social Distortion. This rock icon released his debut album in the early 80s... It was self-funded, but then his career would take a long 5 year hiatus as he became homeless, sleeping on friends' couches while struggling with addiction, and was even in and out of jail… He took these real-life born-to-lose experiences and released a classic album with three huge singles that took him from homeless to hit status with two straight gold records, Story Of My Life and Ball And Chain, and then a punk cover of Johnny Cash’s 'Ring Of Fire'. He’s since become the heir to the Man In Black by way of punk and rockabilly. Up next, this icon tells us his story."