SOILWORK Announce City Specific "Soilworkers" T-Shirts For Upcoming Rising From The North 2024 UK / European Tour

Swedish bashers Soilwork have checked in with the following update:

"We are introducing a new line of products for the fans who want something very unique and we cannot find a better opportunity for launching it than our upcoming tour with In Flames and Arch Enemy.

We are releasing the city specific 'Soilworkers' shirts for each date on the Rising From The North 2024 EU tour, and we'll make sure that everyone will get their pre-ordered shirt prior to the first show.

About the shirt:

- Pre-order until Sep 9th, 2024

- All orders will be shipped on Sep 27th, 2024

- Choose your city

- 100% organic cotton

- Female and male versions

All orders comes with a free of charge 'Soilworkers' patch (only available with the 'Soilworkers' product line). Find the shirts here."

Soilwork recently released new European tour dates together with In Flames and Arch Enemy for autumn 2024. Under the moniker of the Rising From The North Tour, the band will tour thirteen countries, starting in the United Kingdom on October 3.

Soilwork is:

Björn "Speed" Strid - vocals

Simon Johansson - guitars

Sven Karlsson - keyboards

Sylvain Coudret - guitars

Bastian Thusgaard - drums

Rasmus Ehrnborn - bass