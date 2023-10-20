SOLEMN VISION – “Father From The Flame” Visualizer Released; New Album Out Now

Solemn Vision have released their new album, Despite The Rise Of The Sun, which is out today via Black Lion Records. The Brooklyn melodic death metal outfit is celebrating the release of their sophomore full-length with a new visualizer for the record’s opening track, “Father From The Flame”.

Speaking about the song, the band shares:

"‘Father From The Flame’ sits not only as the first track on Despite The Rise Of The Sun, but also as the first song entirely written by Aaron. Instrumentally, the riffs are inspired by a classical 3/4 waltz, along with the memorable style that comes with the aggressive side of the melo-death genre.”

Discussing the story behind the lyrics, they add:

“Lyrically, the song is an interpretation of Aaron's earliest memories growing up after surviving a fire, which destroyed his home - leading up to a point in time where he decides to express himself through music, specifically metal."

Orders can be placed here.

Live shows:

November

2 – Brooklyn, NY – Main Drag Music (Album Release Show)

January

27 – Miami Beach, FL – The Clevelander (70000 Tons Pre-Party)

Despite The Rise Of The Sun tracklisting:

"Father From The Flame"

"Avarice"

"Gates"

"A Debt To The Wraith"

"On The Eve Of Silence"

"Sea Of Trees"

"Bane And Benumbed"

"Unfinished Tapestry"

"The Cerebral Labyrinth"

"Unfinished Tapestry" (Acoustic Version)

"Bane And Benumbed":

"Gates":