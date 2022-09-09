SONATA ARCTICA Debut Official Lyric Video For "Victoria's Secret"

Finnish five-piece, Sonata Arctica, have released a lyric video for "Victoria's Secret", featured on the band's upcoming release, Acoustic Adventures - Volume Two, out on September 30. Watch the clip below.

Sonata Arctica need no introduction: besides significantly influencing the power/melodic metal scene, they're a band that's not only famous for consistently delivering studio albums of high quality but also for experimenting and breaking out of their musical comfort zone. Foremost resulting in some aptly called Acoustic Adventures touring cycles, but also in the release of Volume One of their very first acoustic album which saw the light of day in early 2022.

Sonata Arctica recently announce that the continuation and second chapter of the aforementioned record is set to be unleashed on the world on September 30 via Atomic Fire - to complete this special saga and to finally celebrate the kick-off of their next, multiply postponed Acoustic Adventures trip in order to lift up the Corona-shaken Finnish and European mainland minds.

Like the first part, the new offering was recorded and produced by Mikko Tegelman alongside the band at Studio57, Finland while the cover artwork was designed by Janne Pitkänen.

Pre-order exclusive album + merch bundles here.

Acoustic Adventures - Volume Two tracklisting:

"I Have A Right"

"Black Sheep"

"Half A Marathon Man"

"Broken"

"Letter To Dana"

"FullMoon"

"Shamandalie"

"San Sebastian"

"Gravenimage"

"Flag In The Ground"

"My Land"

"Victoria's Secret"

"Victoria's Secret" lyric video:

"I Have A Right" lyric video:

Sonata Arctica are:

Tony Kakko - vocals & keyboards

Elias Viljanen - guitars

Pasi Kauppinen - bass

Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg - keyboards

Tommy Portimo - drums

(Photo - Jarkko Piipari)