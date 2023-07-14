SOPHIE LLOYD Reveals SpongeBob Squarepants Inspired Her To Learn How To Play Guitar - "They Do A Version Of TWISTED SISTER's 'I Wanna Rock'; That Was The Start"

YouTube guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd, who recently toured with Machine Gun Kelly, is featured in the latest issue of Guitar World. In the feature story she discusses her earliest days as a guitarist, revealing in the process that her inspiration to pick up the instrument came from a most unlikely source.

Loyd: "This is going to sound so embarrassing. It was actually when I watched SpongeBob SquarePants. It's a great show. (Then) I saw the movie – (and) they do a version of Twisted Sister's 'I Wanna Rock', but SpongeBob sings, 'I'm a goofy goober!' They had the big band, and I thought it looked so incredible. I said, 'Wow, I wanna do that!' That was the start. Plus, my dad loved music, and he had all the classic rock around the house – Led Zeppelin, Joe Bonamassa, Rory Gallagher, all of these amazing blues guitarists... I was surrounded by music. I took a few classical guitar lessons when I was 10 or so, but I was like, 'Nah.’ Then I got an electric guitar – a Yamaha Pacifica – and I was like, ‘This is more like it.'"

Following on from her last two singles, “Fall Of Man" feat. Matthew K Heafy, and “Hanging On" feat. Red Handed Denial's Lauren Babic, Lloyd returned with instrumental track "Lost" featuring Canadian guitarist / fellow YouTuber Cole Rolland. Check out the official video below.

Sophie Lloyd is one of the most prolific guitarists on the world wide web, a trailblazer who is redefining the concept of a “bedroom” guitarist. A talented composer and accomplished musician, Sophie graduated from the prestigious BIMM in 2018 with a First Class Honours BMus in Popular Music Performance, honing and refining a talent she has nurtured since childhood.

Since then, she has amassed the kind of following that even the guitar gods she grew up idolizing would be envious of, with a reach surpassing 3 million followers across her social channels, built through a steady stream of sharing her talent via guitar “shredleys”, covers and her own original material.

Most recently, Sophie could be seen shredding on stage as guitarist for multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly on his recent Mainstream Sellout World Tour, which included sold out shows at legendary venues such Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Arena in London.

At 27 years old, Sophie Lloyd is just getting started, with work on her debut solo album in progress and a few other items to tick off her bucket list.