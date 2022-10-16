SOUL GRINDER Release "Spirit's Asylum" Video

On November 11th, German extreme deathers Soul Grinder will leave a trail of destruction in the form of their new album, Anthems From The Abyss. You can now get a first taste with the video for "Spirit's Asylum". The brand new video clip is not just any video, but a prequel to the "Night's Bane [Nyktophobia]" video released last year. Anthems From The Abyss will be released as a CD in a jewel case and as a limited DigiPak in a box set. A vinyl release will be available at a later date.

Pre-order your copy of Anthems From The Abyss now at this location. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Anthems From The Abyss"

"Insidious Resurrection"

"The Soul's Mirror"

"Supreme Enemy"

"I Am The Silencer"

"Blood Harvest"

"From The Nether Realm"

"The Last Supper"

"Spirit's Asylum"

"Warcurse"

The aforementioned video for "Night's Bane [Nyktophobia]" can be seen below.