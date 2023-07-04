SOULS WORN THIN Launch Official Music Video For "Swarm"

Melodic punk rock sensation, Souls Worn Thin, is unleashing their latest music video, for the gripping track "Swarm", taken from their album, Kill Your TV, released via Epictronic Records.

Souls Worn Thin has solidified their position as an unapologetic force in the music scene and "Swarm" is another example that embodies their signature blend of relentless energy, sharp-edged lyrics, and unbridled attitude.

Watch the official music video for "Swarm":