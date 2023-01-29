SOUR BRANDY Releases First Single / Video From Debut Album, Unglory

Brazilian band Sour Brandy has launched the single “Unglory”, which arrives accompanied by a video clip recorded by Matheus Candido, edited by Luis Victor. Sour Brandy brings the mentality and aesthetics of the old west, with a timeless sound that mixes the band's diverse influences.

This is the first single from Sour Brandy's debut album Unglory, which will be released in April 2023, although it was composed two years ago. “We started in early 2020, however with the pandemic, there were postponements until completion at the end of 2022. These postponements gave us the opportunity to add some ideas both in terms of composition and mixing”, comments the band.

Sour Brandy is:

Adrian Godoy - guitar and vocal

Luis Victor - bass

Gustavo Gumerato - drums

For further details, visit Sour Brandy on Facebook.

(Photos: Matheus Candido)