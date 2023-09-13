South Florida’s FAETHOM – “Ancient Powers That Be” Lyric Video Streaming

Blackened heavy metal band Faethom from South Florida have released a lyric video for “Ancient Powers That Be”, off their upcoming full-length sci-fi album, Chaosmorphogoria. The album is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Chaosmorphogoria is the band's third conceptual full-length album, a sci-fi blackened heavy metal tale about an extraterrestrial witch-warrior named Tien-nen-thal traveling to hellish planets on her spacecraft, Blackfire Star. Throughout her galactic journey, she battles loathsome monsters, such as the giant king, Goregantuan. After her final battle, she embraces the chaos of the cosmos, and transforms triumphant into her truest, most powerful self.

Faethom has been bringing their unique blend of traditional heavy metal, extreme metal, ‘80s horror/sci-fi and classic ‘70s rock soundscapes since 2008. The band is based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and their two founding members, Mariela Muerte and David Diacrono, hail from Cochabamba, Bolivia. They were joined by Floridian bassist, Evie Austin, in 2022. Drummer Brian Wilson of Night Demon, Hellwitch, and Midnight Spell has been performing with them live and recorded drums on the new album.

Chaosmorphogoria was recorded at Derek Roddy's Studio and David Diacrono's home studio in Florida and mixed and mastered by Jörg Uken at Soundlodge Studios in Germany.

The album artwork was created by California-based artist, Fernando Saavedra. The album is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2023.

Tracklisting:

“Rise Of Tien-nen-thal”

“Blackfire Star”

“Ancient Powers That Be”

“Goregantuan”

“Sangre Mala Sangre”

“Untraversable Force”

“Feral”

“Final Cosmic Warcry”

“Strike Thunder, Rebel!”

“Chaosmorphogoria”

"Ancient Powers That Be" lyric video:

Album lineup:

Mariela Muerte - Vocals/keyboards

David Diacrono - Guitars

Evil Evie - Bass

Brutal Brian - Drums