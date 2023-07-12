SPADES GT Feat. ANVIL Drummer's Son Release "Final Girl" Music Video

Spades GT, the crossover punk/thrash band based out of Barrie, Ontario (Canada) featuring J.D. Pearce, Dan Horton, James Roy Daley, Jay Sarrazin, and Tyler Reiner (son of Anvil's Robb Reiner), have released a video for "Final Girl".

The video was filmed in Thornton, Ontario, and was produced by Josh Penno of Spacebag Productions. This mini-horror flick stars Jessica Latour and Spades Gt. Check out the video below.

You can listen to "Final Girl" and the rest of the newly released Sewer City Radio album on Spotify and Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

“Hands”

“Cenobites”

“Final Girl”

“Red”

“Sewer City Radio”

“Succubus”

“XS”

“Black On Black”

"Final Girl" video:

“Hands”:

“Red”:

“Cenobites”:

Find out more and follow Spades GT on Facebook.