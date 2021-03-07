SPINAL TAP - This Is Spinal Tap Actor TONY HENDRA Passes At Age 79 Due To Lou Gehrig's Disease

UK-based The Sun is reporting that actor and satirist Tony Hendra, who starred in the fake rockcumentary, This Is Spinal Tap, from 1984 passed away on Thursday, March 4th.. Hendra was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - also known as Lou Gehrig's disease - back in 2019.

Hendra began his career in comedy back in the 1960s. Originally from England, he spend the majority of his life living and working in the United States. He played the band's manager Ian Faith in This Is Spinal Tap. He stole many of the scenes in the movie, two of which can be viewed below.

Read The Sun's complete report here.