SPIRIT CARAVAN Bassist / Vocalist DAVE SHERMAN Dead At 55

Spirit Caravan bassist/vocalist, Dave Sherman (Weed Is Weed, Earthride, Wretched) has passed away at the age of 55. A cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The sad news was confirmed via a post at the Spirit Caravan Facebook page, which states: "REST IN PEACE DAVE SHERMAN. RIDE THE CARAVAN TO THE SKY!"

Dave Sherman's Spirit Caravan bandmate, Scott "Wino" Weinrich, posted the following tribute via Instagram: "R.I.P DAVE SHERMAN. He was a great person with a big heart. I am grateful for the time we shared and the music we created. We are stunned and saddened beyond belief. He will be sorely missed."

