SPIRITUAL SICKNESS Issues Band Update; New Music Out “Soon”

Re-activated US progressive - power metal band Spiritual Sickness founding guitarist Ed Mischke has issued the following news update:

“We are currently in the studio, with final pre-production underway for the follow-up to the 2014 self-titled EP, Spiritual Sickness.

"Spiritual Sickness have been looking for a special vocalist for a very long time to slay with us live and we believe that we have finally found him. This guy is coming from a fairly known East Coast based metal band who fits the band like a glove and is bringing his extraordinary A game vocals skill to the table.

“Spiritual Sickness have over one dozen songs mapped out and ready to record. We will be putting out new music soon and adding to the success of our previously released two groundbreaking releases, the 2011 debut album Architects Of Agony and the follow-up 2014 EP Spiritual Sickness.

“Our goal is to continue building on our reputation as an aggressive, hardworking, innovative prog-power metal outfit.”