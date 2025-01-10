SPIRITWORLD Announces Helldorado Album; “Abilene Grime” Video Streaming

With Helldorado, the third installment of Spiritworld’s death-western trifecta, chief hombre Stu Folsom and his rhinestone-encrusted, Stetson-wearin' wrecking crew take you deeper into a world where the hot desert sun beats down on a singular vision of the American West as a gateway to hell.

“It’s a different album than the past two,” says Folsom of the thematic and sonic journey that began with the Las Vegas band’s 2020 Pagan Rhythms LP and continued with 2022’s Deathwestern.

From the honky-tonk swing of opener "Abilene Grime" to the Slayer-worthy riffing of "No Vacancy in Heaven" and the unforgettable "Oblivion" (which features members of Black Braid and Rise Against), Spiritworld's story rides on with this latest offering, blasting Mojave-born bloodlust and stomping tomahawk riffs while charging straight into a sonic vision of macabre Americana.

Helldorado is due out March 21 via Century Media. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Abilene Grime”

“No Vacancy In Heaven”

“Western Stars & The Apocalypse”

“Bird Song Of Death”

“Prayer Lips”

“Waiting On The Reaper”

“Oblivion”

“Cleansing”

“Stigmata Scars”

“ANNIHILISM”

“Abilene Grime” video:

“Western Shores & The Apocalypse”:

Lineup:

Stu Folsom – Vocals

Matt Schrum – Guitars

Nick Brundy – Bass

Preston Harper – Drums

Randy Moore – Guitars