SPOCK'S BEARD Announce January 2024 UK Tour; Confirmed For Holland's MidWinter Prog Festival

Prog legends Spock's Beard have checked in with the following update:

"Spock's Beard is super stoked to announce our upcoming UK tour and NL show! It's been wayyy too long, we can't wait to see our UK and NL friends again! These dates are firm, we WILL be there. Hope you will be too, we must ROCK!"

Keyboardist Ryo Okumoto adds: "I’ve been working on this tour since last tour 2018. Economy changed dramatically and this is the results I could come up with. I know only one show in Europe, but it’s one big show. I hope to see you all there! Wait until you hear the setlist for this tour. I know you’ll love it!"

Dates are as follows:

January

26 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

27 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

28 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

30 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

31 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

February

1 - London, UK - 229

3 - Utrecht, Netherlands - MidWinter Prog Festival

Spock’s Beard recently announced a special 20th anniversary edition of their Feel Euphoria album, arriving on vinyl for the very first time November 24. Pre-order here.

Nick D’Virgilio unboxes the album in this new video:

Dave Meros: “This is the first in a series of re-releases of the ‘Nick era’ Spock's Beard albums. I hadn't listened to this album many years, and it was cool to hear how hard we rocked some of those songs, how unique it was compared to the typical prog rock album of the time, and how different it was from both what we had done in the past and what we were to do in the future.”

Feel Euphoria, originally released in 2003, was a landmark album for the band, being their first without Neal Morse, and with Nick D’Virgilio as lead vocalist. It also demonstrated a more band approach to the song-writing.

This brand new gatefold 180g 2LP edition has been newly remastered especially for vinyl by Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony, and includes the two bonus tracks from the original release as well as liner notes from each band member reflecting on the album.

Tracklisting:

LP1:

Side A

"Onomatopoeia"

"The Bottom Line"

"Feel Euphoria"

Side B

"Shining Star"

"East Of Eden, West Of Memphis"

"Ghosts Of Autumn"

LP2:

Side C

"A Guy Named Sid: Intro"

"Same Old Story"

"You Don't Know"

"Judge"

"Sid's Boys Choir"

"Change"

Side D

"Carry On"

"Moth Of Many Flames" (Bonus track)

"From The Messenger" (Bonus track)

This reissue marks the first in a series of vinyl releases from this period of the bands existence. Look at for more in the future.