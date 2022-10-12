SPREAD EAGLE Frontman RAY WEST Launches New Podcast, Talks Tribute Bands, Backing Tracks, MÖTLEY CRÜE, MADONNA & More

The “Wild Wild West Show” is the new podcast featuring Ray West of Spread Eagle, who has teamed up with Bay Ragni (host of The Bay Ragni Show / ex-Totally Driven Radio & ECW Original) to show the world, “Who The Fuck Is Ray West” and to hear Ray’s opinions on top happenings in the world of music, entertainment and life.

On the debut episode, Ray gave his opinions on tribute bands, backing tracks and the whole Ronnie Radke, Eddie Trunk, Sebastian Bach fiasco, John 5 possibly being the new guitarist in Mötley Crüe, and much more.

Watch via the YouTube link below, and stay tuned for the next episode.

(Spread Eagle photo - Kraler Photography)