STABBING Signs With Century Media; Band Releases New Versions Of Two Songs

Houston, Texas based brutal death metal beasts, Stabbing, have signed a worldwide contract with Century Media Records and, to celebrate this news, they have now unleashed new versions of "Vortex Of The Severed Dead" and "Pulled Apart", complete with Devourment's Ruben Rosas and PeelingFlesh's Damonteal "D" Harris on guest vocals - plus a new mix and master from Cryptopsy's Christian Donaldson (Suffocation, Ingested).

The tracks, which originally appeared on last year's aptly titled Demo 2023, can now be streamed with newfound clarity - and brutality - here. A visualizer video for "Vortex Of The Severed Dead" can be viewed below:

Stabbing vocalist Bridget Lynch - whose inhuman gutturals have earned acclaim from peers and fans alike both in the band's brief but brutal discography and via scene-viral videos of her filling in for Suffocation's Ricky Myers for a few shows - speaks on the signing: "After basically caring about nothing but brutal death metal for around 11 years now, I am stoked to be a part of something that brings this style of music to a wider audience through CM. I never expected this but am very grateful for the opportunity to share my love for this more niche style, which I consider to be death metal in its truest form, and to help push this part of the extreme underground in some way via Stabbing."

Mike Gitter, Century Media Vice President of A&R, commented as follows: "Stabbing live up to their name. They set new standards in extreme metal that Century Media has always pushed to be at the forefront of. This is the sound of brutality you're not soon to forget and we're excited to be working together."

The band is currently on a tour based around Milwaukee Metal Fest, at which guitarist Marvin Ruiz played a second set with other band Devourment; they are also set to play Maryland Death Fest later this week. Shows with brutal death mainstays Internal Suffering are peppered throughout. Routing shows to-and-from an NYC barnburner with Kittie (yes, that Kittie) were announced yesterday, with New Standard Elite brutes Nuclear Remains along for the ride. See below for all dates; tickets can be purchased here.

Live dates:

May

21 - Cleveland, OH - No Class *

22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

23 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Soundstage) *

27 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 *

28 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply

29 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia *

July

16 - Huntsville, AL - Mad Malts ~

17 - Chattanooga, TN - Dark Road ~

18 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana ~

19 - New York City, NY - Palladium Times Square ^

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving ~

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends ~

23 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone ~

September

4-7 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault Open Air

* w/ Internal Suffering

~ w/ Nuclear Remains

^ w/ Kittie, Unearth, Within the Ruins

Stabbing lineup (from left-to-right in photo above):

Marvin Ruiz - Guitars

Bridget Lynch - Vocals

Matt Day - Bass

Nat Conner - Drums

(Photo - Israel Mendoza)