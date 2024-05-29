STAIND Celebrate #1 Rock Album And Two #1 Singles
May 29, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, was presented with commemorative plaques in celebration of their #1 rock album and two #1 singles at Sonic Temple music festival in Columbus, OH.
Staind’s latest album, Confessions Of The Fallen, released in 2023, reached #1 on Billboard’s Rock Album chart. So far, the album has generated two #1 singles, “Lowest In Me” and “Here and Now” on the Active Rock Radio singles chart.
The band’s latest single, “Better Days” is currently Top 20 moving up quickly on the active rock radio chart. The track is consistently streaming over 500,000 plays per week in the US.
Staind’s co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin and special guests Daughtry and Lakeview, kicks off September 10 in Burgettstown, PA.
Dates:
September
10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
11 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
14 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union Ampitheatre
18 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwest Health at Jones Beach Theater
21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union
22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
26 - West Palm Beach, FL - ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre
28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
October
1 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
3 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard
5 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
6 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Amphitheatre
8 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
15 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre
22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
24 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
(Pictured at top from left to right: Sal Giancarelli, Staind; Danny Wimmer, Danny Wimmer Presents; Aaron Lewis, Staind; Joe Guzik, Alchemy Recordings; Mike Mushok, Staind; Johnny April, Staind; Ryan Harlacher, CAA; and manager Ben Kitterman of Vector management)