STAIND Celebrate #1 Rock Album And Two #1 Singles

Multi-platinum rock band, Staind, was presented with commemorative plaques in celebration of their #1 rock album and two #1 singles at Sonic Temple music festival in Columbus, OH.

Staind’s latest album, Confessions Of The Fallen, released in 2023, reached #1 on Billboard’s Rock Album chart. So far, the album has generated two #1 singles, “Lowest In Me” and “Here and Now” on the Active Rock Radio singles chart.

The band’s latest single, “Better Days” is currently Top 20 moving up quickly on the active rock radio chart. The track is consistently streaming over 500,000 plays per week in the US.

Staind’s co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin and special guests Daughtry and Lakeview, kicks off September 10 in Burgettstown, PA.

Dates:

September

10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

11 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

14 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union Ampitheatre

18 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwest Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union

22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

26 - West Palm Beach, FL - ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October

1 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard

5 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

8 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Ampitheatre

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

24 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

(Pictured at top from left to right: Sal Giancarelli, Staind; Danny Wimmer, Danny Wimmer Presents; Aaron Lewis, Staind; Joe Guzik, Alchemy Recordings; Mike Mushok, Staind; Johnny April, Staind; Ryan Harlacher, CAA; and manager Ben Kitterman of Vector management)