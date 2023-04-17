Statue Of BRIAN JOHNSON Unveiled In Namur, Belgium To Commemorate His First Ever Performance With AC/DC; Video And Photos Available

On April 16th, a statue of AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson was unveiled in Namur, Belgium to commemorate his first ever concert he ever played with the band, which took playe at the Palais Des Expositionson on June 29th, 1980.

The statue was created by Design Stone from Libramont using top-quality Belgian Blue Stone, a natural stone mined in Belgium, which is reportedly between 150 million and 350 million years old. It was financed via a crowdfunding campaign launched by AC/DC fans Michel Remy, Georges Boussingault and Mike Davister. The project also received support from Belgian adio station, RTBF Classic 21.

Check out photos and video below, and watch Johnson's personal thank you message here.

Photo by The AC/DC Family