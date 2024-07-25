STEELCITY To Release Reverence Album In September; "Walk Away" Visualizer Video Posted

US hard rockers, SteelCity, are excited to announce the release of their new studio album, Reverence, out September 20 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The first single and accompanying visualiser, “Walk Away” are out now. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Bassist Jason Cornwell and guitarist Mike Floros describe the new single as “a song that will take you back to the late 80s. With its Whitesnake-ish verses and massive layers of harmonies, Walk Away is a song that will become a new favourite-all while giving you that nostalgic feeling of your favourite old school jams.”

“Thunder and Lightning: two words that can be used to describe the incendiary sound that is SteelCity. Thunder by way of a booming, monstrous rhythm section, lightning in the form of heavy, riff-driven guitars, soaring vocals, and lush harmonies” continue Jason and Mike.

This is hard rock music that truly mesmerizes the listener: brash yet sophisticated, unapologetic yet still heartwarming. SteelCity provides an unabashed homage to the golden age of hard rock.

Initially started as a solo project by founding member, principal songwriter, and guitarist Mike Floros, SteelCity evolved into the band that it is today. Their influences include such melodic and hard rock heavyweights as KISS, Europe, and Winger. The name SteelCity is derived from the hard-working, blue-collar, Mid-Western town of Youngstown, Ohio.

By carefully assembling the most skilled, talented rock musicians available, Mike molded a band that became a vaunted force in the melodic hard rock underground. Enter Roy Cathey, lead vocalist extraordinaire. As a member of the early-90s sensation Cold Sweat, his Herculean voice has been appreciated by audiences worldwide.

Holding down the bottom end is Jason Cornwell, an experienced studio and touring musician, “The Boston Bassman” has shared the stage with such luminaries as Eric Martin. Skilled drummer Anthony White, also of Cold Sweat fame, completes the rhythm section.

Rounding out the group is Tony Stahl, whose keyboards bring texture and depth to SteelCity’s songs, thus completing the shape of their sound.

“Reverence” Tracklist:

"I Ain’t Dreamin’ Bout You"

"Hammer’s Fallin’"

"No Angel"

"Dizzy"

"Walk Away"

"B.A.N.K."

"Midnight Dancer"

"Broken"

"Losing Control"

"Blinded"

"The Journey"

"Walk Away" visualizer:

Lineup:

Roy Cathey - Lead Vocals

Jason Cornwell - Bass

Anthony White - Drums

Tony Stahl - Keys

Mike Floros - Guitars

(Photo - Jimmy Taaffe)