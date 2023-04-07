STEELHEART Release 2023 Enhanced Version Of 1992's "Everybody Loves Eileen"

SteelHeart, the legendary rock band known for hits such as "We All Die Young" and "She’s Gone", is proud to present the release of an enhanced version of the classic track,"Everybody Loves Eileen".

Originally released in 1992, "Everybody Loves Eileen" quickly became a fan favorite and charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s infectious chorus and powerful vocals made it an instant classic. It has remained a staple in Steelheart’s live shows to this day.

2023’s version of "Everybody Loves Eileen" features updated production and a harder edge than the classic tune. This live studio recording has added background vocals and a intensified ending. Frontman Miljenko Matijević’s soaring vocals are as powerful as ever.

"We wanted to give the fans a refreshed take on one of SteelHeart’s most popular songs," says Matijeviić. "This enhanced version has more edge than the original with a live feel, along with an amazing lyric video that is fun and easy to sing along to."

The video, made by collaborators 12 Inch Media (Alice In Chains, Parkway Drive, Mötley Crüe) will premiere first on SteelheartTV exclusively (sign up for the band’s mailing list to see it there), then will hit Youtube late next week.

The release of the 2023 version of "Everybody Loves Eileen" comes as a part of SteelHeart’s 30-Year anniversary celebration, bringing the band’s huge hits to another generation of rock fans. Steelheart 30 is available in multiple formats via the band’s revamped merch site, found here.

Fans can stream or download the enhanced version of "Everybody Loves Eileen" now on all major platforms. Find it on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and more.