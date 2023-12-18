STEPHEN PEARCY To Perform RATT's Out Of The Cellar Album In Its Entirety At The Whisky A Go Go

On December 29th, Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his band's debut album, Out Of The Cellar, by performing the record in its entirety with his solo group at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. It will mark Pearcy's first time playing Out Of The Cellar live from front to back.

Stephen Pearcy and his solo band are expected to continue performing Out Of The Cellar in its entirety at all of their upcoming 2024 shows.

Ratt released Out Of The Cellar in 1984 via Atlantic Records. The album has since been certified as triple platinum by the RIAA.

Tracklisting:

"Wanted Man"

"You're In Trouble"

"Round And Round"

"In Your Direction"

"She Wants Money"

"Lack Of Communication"

"Back For More"

"The Morning After"

"I'm Insane"

"Scene Of The Crime"