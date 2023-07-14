STEVE HACKETT Announces Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton, Set For September Release; "Watcher Of The Skies" Video Posted

Legendary guitarist, Steve Hackett, presents his brand new live audio/visual extravaganza, with the release of Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton, set for release on September 15.

Filmed & recorded live on his 2022 UK tour, in the coastal city of Brighton, UK, this release documents Steve and his band celebrating the 50th anniversary of the much-loved Genesis album, Foxtrot. Played in full, this album features fan favorites including "Watcher Of The Skies" and "Supper’s Ready". The show also features a set of Hackett solo material, including "The Devil’s Cathedral" from his latest studio album, Surrender Of Silence, and the powerful "Ace Of Wands".

Shot by longtime collaborator Paul Green, you can watch the band perform ‘"Watcher Of The Skies" below.

Mixed by Chris Lord-Alge & mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, the album is now available to pre-order on Ltd 2CD+Blu-ray & Ltd 2CD+2DVD, both including bonus behind the scenes interviews, as well as 5.1 surround sound. A Ltd Deluxe 180g 4LP edition will also be available, and you can pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro / "Ace Of Wands"

"The Devil’s Cathedral"

"Spectral Mornings"

"Every Day"

"A Tower Struck Down"

"Basic Instincts"

"Camino Royale"

"Shadow Of The Hierophant"

"Watcher Of The Skies"

"Time Table"

"Get ‘Em Out By Friday"

"Can Utility And The Coastliners"

"Horizons"

"Supper’s Ready"

"Firth Of Fifth"

"Los Endos"

"Watcher Of The Skies" video:

Steve Hackett & band continue their busy touring schedule with further Foxtrot At Fifty & Hackett Highlights dates in North America beginning in October. For the full list of dates, head here.

Steve Hackett is joined live by Roger King, Rob Townsend, Nad Sylvan, Craig Blundell & Jonas Reingold, as well as on occasion special guest Amanda Lehmann.

(Photo - Lee Millward)