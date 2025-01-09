STEVE HACKETT Launches Live Recording Of "Jacuzzi" From Live Magic At Trading Boundaries; Visualizer

Steve Hackett’s annual performances at Trading Boundaries, in Sussex, UK have become something of a tradition for the legendary guitarist in recent years. Presenting stripped down material, and showcasing his acclaimed classical compositions, these unique & intimate concerts have become a highlight of the year, beloved of his fans.

As Steve explains: “It’s always a joy for me to play at Trading Boundaries, a magical intimate place full of beautiful lights and exotic imagery, illuminating the darkest time of year over Christmas and New Year… It’s the perfect location for my acoustic set.”

Live Magic At Trading Boundaries, set for release on January 17, collects various recordings from these shows from over the years, and also features appearances from regular collaborators including brother John Hackett on flute, Roger King on keys, Rob Townsend on flute & sax, and Amanda Lehmann on guitar & vocals. The release also coincides with Steve’s next two live appearances at the venue, on January 18 & 19, 2025.

Today, he is pleased to release a live recording of the track "Jacuzzi", originally featured on his 1980 solo album Defector, and you can check out the visualizer below.

Steve comments: “I’m thrilled to be releasing such a special album of live virtuoso performances over the years at such a magical venue.”

Live Magic At Trading Boundaries will be available as a Limited Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP & Digital Album, mixed by long-time live sound engineer Ben Fenner. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Improv"

"Blood On The Rooftops"

"The Barren Land"

"Black Light"

"Horizons"

"Jacuzzi"

"Supper’s Ready" (Excerpt)

"After The Ordeal"

"Hairless Heart"

"Jazz On A Summer’s Night"

"Gnossienne No. 1"

"Walking Away From Rainbows"

"Poulenc Organ Concerto" (excerpt)

"The Red Flower Of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere"

"Hands Of The Priestess"

"Memory Lane"

"Only Happy When It Rains"

"Ace Of Wands"

"The Journey"

"Ace Of Wands" visualizer:

Over the course of 17 tracks, Steve explores various facets of his catalogue, including Genesis classics like "Blood On The Rooftops" and "Horizons", stripped down solo material such as "Ace Of Wands" and "Hands Of The Priestess", and magical renditions of his much-acclaimed classical catalogue like "Black Light" and "The Journey". As a result, this album shows a completely different side to his playing: “Somehow, you can feel the special atmosphere through the sound of the music on this new live album, which is a complete contrast to my live rock shows.”

“I love the delicate dreamlike quality of this show with John and Rob interplaying beautifully on flute and sax, interspersed by surprising moments of power, such as the point when Roger’s keys become the sound of a full blown pipe organ!” The album also features two performances of tracks from Amanda Lehmann’s most recent solo album ‘Innocence and Illusion’, “Amanda’s lovely vocals on her own spellbinding songs also provide a special contrast.”