STEVE LUKATHER And EDGAR WINTER Live At North Sea Festival 2000; Full Concert Video Streaming

It was the coming together of two musical giants, both with their unique style. When these two extraordinary musicians, Steve Lukather and Edgar Winter, came together on stage at the North Sea Festival 2000, they had already achieved legendary careers in their own right.

Steve Lukather started as a studio musician before becoming a founding member of rock band Toto. His guitar style and influence can be heard on numerous albums of notable artists such as Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and Chicago. Having been influenced by Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton, Steve developed a guitar style, which paid tribute to both Rock and Jazz styles, playing with such perfection and intensity that you can still spot his influence among a thousand other guitarists.

Edgar Winter is the younger brother of Johnny Winter. Having debuted at the Woodstock-Festival, he also fusioned Rock, Blues and Jazz since his first great successes in 1970. Working with musicians such as Rick Derringer, David Lee Roth and Ringo Starr, he was equally well prepared to team up with Steve Lukather.

Together with Phil Soussan (Bass) and Gary Ferguson (Drums) the concert at the North Sea Jazz Festival was not only a firework of improvisation, but an intense demonstration of the perfection and skills of Lukather and Winter. Feeling totally free from stylistic barriers, this concert is a perfect symbiosis of these two talents, presenting the best of Winter’s collection (“Fly Away”, “Frankenstein”) and some breathtaking highlights penned by Lukather (as exemplified in his tearful tribute to Toto-Drummer Jeff Porcarco in “Song For Jeff”).

A specific standout among the many other highlights of this concert is the medley of rock n' roll classics. Summing up the genius of these two outstanding artists, their improvising on songs such as “Johnny B Good” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On” remaining as colorful, fresh and dynamic, never to be heard before.

Lineup:

Edgar Winter - vocals / sax / keyboard / timbales

Steve Lukather - guitar

Phil Soussan - bass

Gary Ferguson - drums