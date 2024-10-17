STEVE PERRY On Signing With GEORGE HARRISON's Dark Horse Records - "I’ve So Much Music In Me That Has Yet To Be Heard"

Former Journey singer, Steve Perry, recently announced that his expanded holiday album, The Season 3, will be released on November 8 via Dark Horse Records.

The album expands on Perry's exquisitely curated 2021 holiday album The Season, which revealed him as a flawless interpreter of the classic Christmas songbook. The Season 3 includes six newly recorded songs including "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Let It Snow," as well as a moving duet with his late father, Ray Perry.

On signing to Dark Horse Records, Perry says, “I am so pleased to announce that I have just signed with George Harrison’s label, Dark Horse Records. I’ve so much music in me that has yet to be heard. To be able to work with a team of people who support and respect my creative expressions, is a dream come true.”

On The Season 3, Perry says, "I’ve always loved the magic in holiday songs. When I was a child, I would hear them on the radio in my grandmother’s kitchen while she was cooking. Today when I hear those songs, they take me back to so many wonderful memories.

“The magic of music is a very emotional gift. The idea of me recording a holiday record started many years ago and now has grown into my latest collection, The Season 3. I have added six new tracks to this latest compilation, which now totals 16. I hope this record brings you precious memories too.

“All the best to you and yours this Holiday Season."

The Season 3 is co-produced by Perry and engineer Thom Flowers with an immaculately arranged and richly nuanced sound. Mainly recorded at Perry’s home studio, The Season series came to life in collaboration with drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Sting, Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa) and Dallas Kruse (a multi-instrumentalist who also worked with Perry on his acclaimed 2018 album Traces). While most of The Season 3 encompasses an understated sonic palette—piano, strings, upright bass—each track leaves an indelible impact thanks to the soulful sincerity of Perry’s vocal work. For both artist and audience alike, The Season 3 ultimately serves as a form of emotional time travel, a direct conduit for the kind of memories that sustain the spirit and restore a sense of joyous serenity.

Steve Perry has captivated generations with the sheer power of his range and extraordinary warmth of his tone – as the latest turn in a phenomenal career that’s included landing on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list, fronting Journey during the band’s most massively successful era, and gaining entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Season 3 is available on 2LP Vinyl, CD and streaming, as well as Dolby Atmos, and you can pick up a very limited edition of the album with a signed print here, whilst stocks last.

Tracklisting:

"What A Wonderful World"

"The Christmas Song"

"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

"This Christmas"

"Jingle Bell Rock"

"Call Me Irresponsible"

"What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve"

"Auld Lang Syne"

"Silver Bells"

"I’ll Be Home For Christmas"

"Let It Snow"

"Maybe This Year"

"Winter Wonderland"

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"'Twas The Night Before Christmas"

"What A Wonderful World" video: