STEVE VAI Announces September One-Off Show With Tampere Filharmonia In Finland

Guitar legend Steve Vai perforned with the Metropole Orkest at the 2023 Bridge Guitar Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands on May 13th. He has checked in with the following update:

"Our concert with the Metropole Orkest in Holland at the Bridge Festival was such a success that we have been looking into booking more of these type shows. And now it is my great pleasure to announce a concert with the Tampere Filharmonia on Friday September 15, 2023 at the Tampere Hall. It’s going to be another surreal experience."

The Tampere Filharmonia has issued the following statement:

"Guitar virtuoso and composer Steve Vai arrives for a concert in Tampere next fall! Tickets for the concert 15.9.2023 will be on sale next Tuesday, 30.5. At 9:00 a.m. Steve was clearly impressed by last August's recording session, and now he's returning to the Tampere-house stage with the Tampere Philharmonic. The orchestra is led by conductor Jukka Iisakkila."

Check out fan-filmed video of Vai's performance with the Metropole Orkest below.