STEVE VAI Guests On New JONAH NILSSON Single "Diamond Ring" (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai is featured on the new solo single from Dirty Loops vocalist Jonah Nilsson, "Diamond Ring". Vai is featured towards the end of the song doing what he does best. Check out the video below, which also features an appearace by music industry icon Quincy Jones.

Vai recently released an upscaled version of the official video for "I Would Love To", processed and upscaled from the original version by Mike Mesker. The track is taken from Vai's critically acclaimed second album, Passion And Warfare, released in 1990.

Back in May, Vai released an upscaled video for the Passion And Warfare album track, "For The Love Of God", also done by Mesker.