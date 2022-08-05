STEVE VAI Hands Over Guitar To A Fan At Barcelona Show, Invites Him To Play On Stage (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai, who recently wrapped up his Inviolate European tour, has shared a story and video from the road.

Vai: "On the last show of the European Inviolate Tour on my way to the venue in Barcelona, there was an excited cab driver that wanted me to get into his car to take me to the venue. During the drive, he was very excited to show me a video clip of his son playing 'For The Love Of God', and I was actually pretty impressed with the way this boy played. During the concert that night, I saw the boy with his dad sitting in the audience, so I decided to make his day... and he certainly kicked some ass! It was a splendid way to cap off an outstanding tour."

The young shredder, Daniel Jiminez, later posted his take on the once-in-a-lifetime experience (translated from Spanish):

"Yesterday, I lived the happiest day of my life. I'm still processing that it was real. Thank you Steve Vai for inviting me to your concert, thank you for giving me the wonderful surprise of going on stage to play with your own guitar.

When you approached me and you offered me your guitar I was in shock (I don't know if you can see it in the video but I didn't have the strength to continue playing because I started to cry), and above all, thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to let me know you as a person and being able to chat with you about music.

This day is going to be burned into my memories; you are a great musician and a great person, you are an example for me to follow."