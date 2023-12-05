STEVE VAI Pays Tribute To KISS - "It's Impossible To Quantify What Our Rock 'N' Roll Music Landscape Would Be Like Today Without Them"

KISS brought their decades-long career to a close on December 2nd with a final show at Madison Square Garden in New York. Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared the following message paying tribute to the band:

"Deep appreciation goes out to KISS for their 50 years of intense confidence and historical contribution. Back in the '70s when they hit the scene, they offered a completely alternative style of no excuses rock ‘n’ roll and delivered unflinchingly until last night, which was their last show.

It’s impossible to quantify what our rock ‘n’ roll music landscape would be like today without them. They are an example of the hard work and dedication necessary for any musician who is considering a career in the music business. And they sure did Rock Hard.

Thank you guys."

In the wake of the final show of their career, KISS shared a video clip along with the following message:

"The end is only the beginning. KISS have been immortalized and reborn as avatars to rock forever. Get exclusive access to the full story, including behind-the-scenes material and the making of the avatars, and be part of the New Era only on kissonline.com."

KISS made the announcement they would continue as digital avatars at the end of their final show. After the band left the stage, the virtual KISS performed "God Gave Rock And Roll To You". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Paul Stanley: "What we've accomplished has been amazing, but it's not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are. It's exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized."

Gene Simmons: "We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we've never dreamed of before. The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he's ever done before."

The KISS avatars were created by ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) and financed / produced by Pophouse Entertainment, who are responsible for the ABBA Voyage show taking place in London. Pophouse Entertainment was co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus.