STEVE VAI Wishes YNGWIE MALMSTEEN A Happy Birthday - "Our 35 Years Of Friendship, Touring, Recording And Playing Together Have Been A Life Blessing"

On June 30th, guitar legend Steve Vai shared the video clip below along with the following message:

"Happy Birthday to Maestro Yngwie, who continues to deliver his uncompromising music, breathtaking virtuosity, and powerful performance for over 4 decades inspiring legions of guitar players. Our 35 years of friendship, touring, recording and playing together have been a life blessing and I am grateful."

Malmsteen turned 60 on June 30th. He began his professional career with Alcatrazz in 1983 following a brief stint with Steeler, and was with the band for a year. He was replaced in 1984 by Steve Vai. The clip below features the duo performing the Malmsteen track "Black Star" together in Atlantic City during the Generation Axe tour in 2018.

Malmsteen recently announced a US summer tour with Glenn Hughes, running from August 16th to September 23rd. He has now updated his schedule with shows in Mexico and the UK

Dates are as follows:

July

20 - Cafe Iguana - Monterrey, Mexico

21 - Guanamor Teatro Studio - Zapopan, Mexico

22 - Auditorio BlackBerry - Mexico City, Mexico

August (with Glenn Hughes)

18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI

30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September (with Glenn Hughes)

1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

November

4 - Hard Rock Hell - Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom

5 - Electric Ballroom - Camden, United Kingdom

Go to Malmsteen's official website here for ticket information.