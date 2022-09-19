STEVEN ADLER - Former GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer To Rock Detroit This Thursday

Thanks to KISS, Detroit will forever be known as "Rock City". The song "Detroit Rock City" was released by the hard rock pioneers on their 1976 album, Destroyer. The song is ranked among VH1’s Greatest Metal Songs and inspired a movie of the same name.

KISS is not the only hard rock band that the people of Detroit love. Guns N’ Roses is one of the most popular hard rock bands in history. While Guns N’ Roses have enjoyed fame worldwide, Detroit holds a special place in the heart of original GN'R drummer, Steven Adler.

“I love Detroit,” says Adler. “It’s a great city filled with great music history. I can’t wait to come back to the Michigan and play all the hits from Appetite for Destruction.”

Steven Adler and his solo band will be tearing down the walls of The Token Lounge on Thursday, September 22. The Token Lounge is located Westland, MI - about 15 miles outside of downtown Detroit.

“If you’re a fan of the classic music from Guns N’ Roses, you won’t want to miss this show. The Token Lounge is one of best venues in the Midwest and we are coming to put on one hell of a show,” adds Adler.

Adler now tours with an amazing band made up of musicians who bleed hard rock and heavy metal.

“Michael Thomas and Alistair James are two of the best guitarists on the rock scene. They’ve got the chops and the charisma. They can play any song and make it sound great. They perfectly recreate the sound of Guns N’ Roses – especially the songs from Appetite for Destruction,” praises Adler.

Standing front and center connecting the audience with Steven Adler and his band is singer Ari Kamin. Adler discovered Kamin in Argentina while sitting in with his old bandmates at a GN'R concert. Kamin was already a star in Argentina with the bands Criaturas Salvajes and Son Of A Gun. Adler bringing him to the US was the next natural step.

“Ari Kamin is the ideal rock and roll front man. He is handsome and energetic and can sing the same crazy notes that Axl does. He really knows how to put on a great show,” says Adler, singing the praises of Kamin. In fact, Paul Stanley, Nuno Bettencourt, Gary Cherone, Mark Slaughter and Sebastian Bach have all praised Kamin’s uncanny vocal delivery.

“Our band is a true collection of rock brothers,” adds Kamin regarding the chemistry of the group. Together they have thrilled audiences around the world and are excited to bring their talents back to Detroit.

“Playing alongside Steven Adler is all I ever imagined the rock n’ roll lifestyle would be,” beams Kamin. “Steven is one of the most humble and down to earth people I've ever met.”

Adler’s humility is one of the reasons rock fans turn out in droves. He always puts on a great show and is very down to earth with his fans.

The upcoming gig at The Token Lounge on Thursday, September 22 will feature all the hits from Appetite For Destruction including "Welcome to the Jungle", "Paradise City", "Mr. Brownstone", "Sweet Child O’ Mine", "My Michelle", and "Rocket Queen". Plus, you never know what surprises the band may have planned, as well. They are known to also play some bonus material including material from albums by the bands Adler’s Appetite and Adler.

Steven Adler was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012, in recognition for helping to give Guns N’ Roses their revolutionary sound. He has since gone on to huge success including authoring the New York Times Bestseller My Appetite for Destruction: Sex & Drugs & Guns N’ Roses.

Joining Steven Adler and his band on the bill for the Detroit show are Most Wanted, Kougaran, and Alien Carnival.

Following the Detroit show, Adler and his band will play Rascal’s in Worchester, MA on Friday, September 23 and Mix 360 in Malden, MA on Saturday, September 24.

“We love playing live,” comments Adler. “We can’t wait to share our love of music with the fans at these upcoming shows. We love our fans and always give 110% to makes sure everyone has an amazing time.”

For tickets to the show at The Token Lounge in Westland, MI visit: www.TokenLounge.com or call (734) 513-5030.

Steven Adler and his band are actively booking concerts across the US. For up-to-date information on the incredible list of upcoming shows visit the Steven Adler Facebook page, here.

(Photo courtesy of Steve Sprite and Steven Adler's official Facebook page)