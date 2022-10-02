STEVEN ADLER, THE IRON MAIDENS, Members Of L.A. GUNS, JACK RUSSELL’s GREAT WHITE Confirmed For Rock Against MS Charity Bash

On Wednesday, October 12th, Rock Against MS returns to the World-Famous Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, California, where it all started in 2013. RAMS will be honoring Penny Maglieri, daughter of the late, great rock legend Mario Maglieri.

It's Rocktober! So... hit us with your best shot of Aquanet and let's go back to the days of metal bands, punk rock & pop. It's Halloween month so bring your big hair, spandex, leg warmers, muscle shirts, and acid wash jeans to win prizes for your rad rocker wear! Also, tix giveaways for a signed guitar so you can be the next Eddie Van Halen!

Hosted by comedic genius Hal Sparks, with special guest artists including: Steven Adler (GN'R), Tiffany, Todd Morse (The Offspring), Phil Buckman (Fuel), Annie Bosko, Jason Womack (Fuel), Jimmy D’Anda (Bulletboys / Ggeorge Lynch), Shawn Duncan (Odin / L.A. Guns), Johnny Martin (Tiffany / L.A. Guns), Patrick Stone (Adler’s Appetite / Budderside), Steve Dawson (Ronnie Spector / CJ Ramone, Robby Lochner (Jack Russell's Great White), Jesse Blaze Snider, Dan McNay (Jack Russell's Great White).

Tribute Bands: Nerd Halen Feat. Hal Sparks, Idol X Feat. Robert Sarzo, The Iron Maidens, Petty Cash and GayC/DC. Also featuring Street Drum Corps. This is just a taste of all to come, drink specials and other killer fun!

So many, many more artists & special guests to be announced!

Buy your tickets online now at this location. For more show information, head here.

