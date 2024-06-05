STEVEN ADLER To Bring Hits Of GUNS N' ROSES To Cities Throughout The US - "Time To Come Out Of Hibernation!"

“Time to come out of hibernation!” announces Steven Adler, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame drummer who took the world by storm with Guns N’ Roses and has since embraced stardom in his solo career, reports LifeandTimes.biz.

“I’m like a bear, when it gets cold out, I go into hiding,” laughs Adler. “But instead of sleeping in a cave, I hang out with my beautiful wife in the California sun, enjoy time with my beloved dogs and new foster puppy, and hit the drums and play, play, play.”

Adler’s playful hibernation reference refers to the time between December 31 and the beginning of summer when many of the top touring acts take time off the road. Aside from Taylor Swift, it’s hard to think of anything more popular in live music this summer than the rockers that made the Sunset Strip the hotbed of the music industry in the 1980s and 90s.

As a solo artist, Adler has become a big draw to concert audiences across the US and abroad. He provides an experience no other drummer in the world can – hearing the songs that made the World’s Most Dangerous Band famous played by the creator of the signature beats.

Appetite For Destruction, the debut album that put Adler and the rest of the young rockers on the map, was recently inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Those are the very songs that highlight the music experience Adler and his solo band are bringing to eager audiences this year.

Adler will be a mammoth presence on the rock circuit throughout 2024. Fans simply cannot get enough of the music that Adler made legendary as the signature drummer for GN'R. And nobody plays the songs like Alder.

Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin have all credited the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame drummer with giving GN'R their distinctive sound. In fact, Adler has played on every one of GN'R’s hits to reach the Billboard Top 10.

Upcoming Steven Adler concert dates in June already include: Saturday, June 8th in Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, June 22 in Umatilla, Oregon; Friday, June 28 in Sayreville, New Jersey; Saturday, June 29 in Dundalk, Maryland; and Sunday, June 30 in Hopewell, Virginia, with more dates being added.

“Playing live for the fans is when I’m happiest,” grins Adler. “We’re going to bring the music to every city we can this summer.”

Read more at LifeandTimes.biz.

(Photo - Wes Orshoski)