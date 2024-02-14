STEVEN ADLER’s Singer ARI KAMIN Discusses Rock N’ Roll Life, The Coolest Job In History On "It’s Showtime With Rikki Lee"

Ari Kamin may have one of the coolest jobs in history. As the lead singer for Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses fame, he gets to sing some of the greatest songs ever written by one of the greatest bands ever assembled alongside one of the greatest drummers in rock n’ roll history.

The lights go down. An electric guitar cuts through the darkness, playing the iconic series of notes that welcome the masses to the jungle. Then Steven Adler - the man who created the signature percussion sounds of the world’s most dangerous band - starts pounding the skins in the way only he can. Ari Kamin takes the stage to the screams and cheers of adoring fans as the full contingent of the high-octane band erupts into song. That’s not a bad day at the office.

On a new episode of the popular podcast, “It’s Showtime With Rikki Lee”, Kamin sits down with host Rikki Lee Travolta to discuss his career as a heavy metal frontman on the world’s stage. In addition to hosting the highly-rated podcast, Travolta is the publicist for Steven Adler - giving the interview a fascinating level of insight behind the scenes.

During the “It’s Showtime With Rikki Lee” interview, Kamin shares stories about his inspirations growing up, which extend from rockers like Steven Tyler of Aerosmith to pop sensations like Michael Jackson and all-around vocal great Freddie Mercury of Queen.

Of course, the most fascinating stories come from Kamin’s time touring the world with Steven Adler. Highlights include Kamin’s description of meeting the actual woman named Michelle who inspired the song “My Michelle” from Guns N’ Roses’ debut album Appetite For Destruction. He also describes a time he and Adler broke bread with Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, and Al Pacino in a chance restaurant encounter. The rock n’ roll life is never dull.

Kamin also takes a trip down the rabbit hole, as he discusses his solo music that he creates during downtime away from touring with Steven Adler. His solo music will appeal to Steven Adler fans, but also includes numerous other influences from the world of heavy metal and hard rock.

