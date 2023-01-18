STEVEN TYLER, STEVE PERRY, PAUL McCARTNEY, STEVIE NICKS To Guest On DOLLY PARTON's Upcoming Rock Album

Dolly Parton, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, will release her new album, entitled Rock Star, in the fall of 2023.

It was previously announced that Rock Star will include Dolly's take on Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven", The Rolling Stones' "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird", Prince's "Purple Rain", and Journey's "Open Arms".

Speaking about the new record on yesterday's episode of daytime talk show, The View, Parton revealed that guests on the album will include The Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, John Fogerty, Pink, Brandi Carlisle, Cher, and former Journey vocalist Steve Perry.

Watch the interview below, and stay tuned for further details.