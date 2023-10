Almost 25 years have passed since the release of Stormlord's legendary debut album, Supreme Art Of War, and now it's time for a juicy reissue.

Due on November 10, the album, completely remastered, will be available on CD digipack, vinyl, limited vinyl, cassette and boxset. And obviously the t-shirt couldn't be missing!

Quantities are limited. Head here to pre-order your copy. Let the battle begin!